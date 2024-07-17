Trader Joe's ‘Everything But the Bagel' is being confiscated at the airport in Korea

Trader Joe’s signature “Everything But The Bagel” sesame seasoning blend may be a staple in the pantries of many American households, but travelers looking to share the popular topping with their family and friends in South Korea say they’re running into a sprinkling of trouble.

The product has been illegal there for two years, as poppy seeds are designated as a narcotic, according to Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. Koreans on social media have recently been sharing accounts of a stricter approach at the airport.

At South Korea’s Incheon International Airport, one traveler posted a photo of a sign explicitly warning travelers about the Trader Joe’s seasoning. The sign includes a picture of the product, which has become popular worldwide thanks largely to social media.

Incheon Airport did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment, but a representative told CNN that the country is cracking down on narcotic-related imports.

“Seed products with narcotic substances have always been banned from being brought into Korea. Recently, the customs offices have been strengthening crackdown on narcotic related items,” an airport representative told CNN.

The U.S. Embassy and Consulate in the Republic of Korea issued a warning on its website too, saying, “Please note that food products containing poppy seeds, including popular bagel sesame seasoning blends, are considered illegal in Korea.”

One traveler said in a post on X last month that they seized her “Everything But The Bagel” products when she entered the country.

“If you’re in the U.S., don’t buy this sesame seasoning from Trader Joe’s,” she said in an X post translated from Korean. “The ingredients contain poppy seeds, making you a drug holder when you enter Korea.”

“Crackers too,” she continued. “Everything will get taken away.”

One Korean travel blogger posted Monday on the Korean website Naver that she came back from a trip to the U.S. with 20 bottles of the seasoning, which contains sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic and onion and sea salt flakes and retails online for $1.99 for 2.3 ounces.

She intended to give them as gifts, but Incheon Airport customs flagged them and locked them up upon her arrival.

“I wondered what was going on, so I went to Incheon Airport customs, and there were already many people being inspected because of this product,” the traveler wrote. “There seems to be some confusion since it hasn’t been that long since the import ban was applied.”

Poppy seeds and health

While the poppy plant can be used to produce opium, the poppy seeds used in cooking are not dangerous and can’t intoxicate you, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration Museum.

“Practically speaking, you cannot eat enough poppy seeds to get you high,” said an article by the University of Florida College of Medicine. “Furthermore, processing dramatically decreases opiate content — for example, by washing or cooking or baking the seeds.”

But sometimes eating foods containing the seeds might cause a person to fail drug tests, which are very sensitive, the article said. Still, they are specifically excluded from the U.S.’s Controlled Substances Act.

The “Everything But The Bagel” phenomenon

The Trader Joe’s seasoning has been wildly popular over the last few years and recipes on social media showcase it being used on everything from bread and eggs to salmon and Korean chives pancakes.

One Korean influencer, Kenji Kumagi, posted a video explaining the ban to his followers.

“I guess this got viral on social media in Korea and everyone and their mothers visiting the U.S. are buying these and taking it back to Korea because they like it so much,” he said in the video.

In the comments, travelers chimed in with their experiences, some saying they brought the seasoning into the country without an issue.

“I brought in three bottles when I moved to Korea during Covid, and when TSA in Incheon saw it they thought it was diet food and let me keep it,” one commenter said.

Another American expat said she used to be able to have it delivered, but she’s disappointed that that’s changed.

“My order got confiscated at customs recently,” she said. “I was annoyed. Two years ago, it was no issue for it to be shipped to Korea. I gotta make my own w/o poppy seed I guess.”

