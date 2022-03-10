Ahmaud Arbery

Travis and Gregory McMichael Seek Acquittal of Hate Crimes Convictions in Ahmaud Arbery's Murder

Defense lawyers argue that the killing of Arbery, a Black man, did not happen on a public street, and that the elder McMichael was not proven to be as racist as his son

Stephen B. Morton-Pool/Getty Images

Gregory and Travis McMichael, the white father and son convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, filed requests for acquittal of federal hate crimes convictions handed down by a jury last month.

Travis McMichael's motion for acquittal, filed Tuesday, focuses largely on arguing that the killing of Arbery, 25, and other crimes against him did not happen on a public street.

Federal civil rights laws cover public spaces, McMichael’s attorney argued in the 43-page document. The Georgia street where Arbery was cornered and fatally shot is part of a subdivision, and the county never "expressly accepted the dedication" of the street, the motion said.

Gregory McMichael’s 12-page motion for acquittal uses the same private street argument.

This article tagged under:

Ahmaud ArberyTravis McMichaelGregory McMichael
