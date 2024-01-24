Originally appeared on E! Online

All Travis Kelce wants to know is why you gotta be so mean?

While the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21 was full of heartwarming moments—for instance, Jason Kelce bringing a young fan to meet Taylor Swift in their suite—there is one element of the game the tight end did not appreciate: the comments made by New York fans.

"There was a lot of hate pulling up to that stadium," Travis Kelce said during the Jan. 24 episode of his and his brother's New Heights podcast. "Understandable. The Bills, we're coming into their house, they want to make it rowdy. Did it get a little disrespectful? 1000 percent. Did it get a little extra? 1000 percent."

He continued, "I'm not gonna say, because that's what they want. I'm not going to relay it, but some things were said about the family. Some pretty inappropriate things were said about Pat Mahomes. It was pretty whack."

The instantly viral moment turned out to be quite the introduction to brother Travis' famous girlfriend. The brothers revealed on their "New Heights" podcast that Taylor Swift hadn't actually met Jason until they sat together to cheer on Travis and the Chiefs.

And while the 34-year-old acknowledged it's part of "coming into a hostile environment," he didn't share their ill will.

"I respect it," he said, "but I just wanted to make sure that they knew it wasn't mutual. I don't hate you like you hate us, it's all love baby."

Ultimately, the trash talk didn't affect the Kansas City players, who walked away with the win, bringing the team that much closer to a spot in the Feb. 11 Super Bowl.

The real star of the show, however, was Jason, whose shirtless antics won over the hearts of NFL fans everywhere—except for perhaps his wife Kylie Kelce, who had warned the Philadelphia Eagles player against such behavior.

"The moment we got into the suite I said I'm taking my shirt off and I'm jumping out of that suite," Jason shared during the podcast. "And she said, 'Jason, don't you dare.' And she was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor."

But thankfully, shirt or no shirt, Jason still made a good impression. At least, according to his brother. As Travis told him, "Tay said she absolutely loved you."