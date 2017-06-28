Donald Trump

Trump Takes Another Swipe at Amazon, Saying Bezos Isn't ‘Paying Internet Taxes'

In a new Twitter tirade, President Donald Trump went after The Washington Post and its owner, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, after the newspaper published a story about several of Trump's clubs displaying a fake Time magazine cover, CNBC reported. 

The Post reported that the cover, featuring Trump, was hanging in some of the president's golf clubs. A spokeswoman with Time confirmed to the newspaper that the cover was not real.

"The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!" Trump wrote Wednesday. 

On the campaign trail, Trump called Amazon a monopoly with an unfair tax shelter, saying in February 2016, "If I become president, oh [does Amazon] have problems. They're going to have such problems."

