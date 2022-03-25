Trump and His Children Agree to Sit for Depositions in Civil Fraud Suit

Former President Donald Trump and his adult children have agreed to sit for depositions in a lawsuit filed by investors who allege the family conned them into making bad investments in businesses the Trumps were promoting.

According to a Friday court filing, the former president is scheduled for a June 16 deposition, preceded by his sons Don Jr. and Eric on May 10 and May 12, respectively.

"Defendants have not yet offered a deposition date for Ivanka Trump," the letter said.

The locations and logistics of the depositions were still being discussed.

