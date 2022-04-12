capitol riot

Trump ‘Authorized' Assault on Capitol, Jan. 6 Defendant Argues at Trial

Dustin Thompson faces six charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and theft of government property

An attorney for a man who took a coat rack and a bottle of liquor during the U.S. Capitol attack argued to a jury on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump "authorized" the Jan. 6 assault on the building by convincing "vulnerable" people like his client that the election was stolen.

Dustin Thompson, a 38-year-old from Ohio, is the third Jan. 6 defendant to face a trial by jury after the convictions of Guy Reffitt and former police officer Thomas Robertson.

Thompson faces six charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and theft of government property. 

