Trump inflated net worth by more than $2 billion in one year, NY Attorney General alleges

Former President Donald Trump routinely overstated his personal net worth to financial institutions by as much as $2.2 billion one year, or 38.5%, New York Attorney General Letitia James' Office alleged in a filing Wednesday.

The figures, tucked into a 100-page motion for partial summary judgment, are the latest details in a sweeping $250 million civil lawsuit James brought against Trump, some of his eldest children and the Trump Organization last year. The lawsuit details alleged efforts spanning ten years to inflate the former president's personal net worth to attract favorable loan agreements.

In court papers filed in state Supreme Court on Wednesday, prosecutors requested that the court rule in favor of the Attorney General’s Office on only the first cause of action they brought against Trump last year, which argued that the former president and some Trump Organization employees used financial statements as a “vehicle” to fraudulently inflate his net worth by billions of dollars annually between 2011 and 2021.

In Wednesday's filing, prosecutors said that defendants had “falsely inflated by billions of dollars” the value of various assets listed on Trump’s annual statement of financial condition — his own personal financial report card — which falsely puffed up his overall net worth.

According to calculations submitted by prosecutors, Trump routinely overstated his personal financial condition by between 17% to nearly 39% from 2011 to 2021, and he overstated his personal financial condition by 17% to 31% while in office.

An attorney for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. Trump has denied wrongdoing in the case, calling it a “witch hunt.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.