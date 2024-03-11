Trump says a TikTok ban would empower Meta, slams Facebook as ‘enemy of the people'

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Monday raised concerns about efforts to ban Chinese-owned social media app TikTok in the U.S., saying it would only serve to empower Meta's Facebook platform.
"Without TikTok, you can make Facebook bigger, and I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people," Trump said in a CNBC TV interview on Monday.
CNBC has reached out to Meta for comment.
This is a breaking news story, and it is being updated.
