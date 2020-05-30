President Donald Trump warned that protesters outside the White House Friday night could have been "greeted" with "vicious dogs" and "ominous weapons" if they had breached the fence, and praised the Secret Service for their response to the demonstrations.

"Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would....have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least," Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

“Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. [Secret Service]," Trump added. "I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe."

Thousands of people gathered in front of the White House Friday night in protest of George Floyd's death, prompting the Secret Service to put the White House on lockdown. A woman was taken into custody after she climbed over a barrier.

