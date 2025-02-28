Donald Trump

Trump-Zelenskyy clash: UC political analyst sees ‘instability'

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The tense moments between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House on Friday are raising questions over where the war in Ukraine goes from here.

The hostile exchange underscored the tension that has emerged between the United States and Ukraine. Trump has called Zelenskyy a dictator and said falsely that Ukraine, not Russia, started the war.

Nolan Higdon, a political analyst at UC Santa Cruz, said Friday that "instability" was the first word that came to mind when he watched the meeting, and he believes that was the message sent out to the world.

Higdon breaks it down in the video above.

