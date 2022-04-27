Tuskegee Airmen

Tuskegee Airman Asks for Birthday Cards to Celebrate 100th Birthday

Victor W. Butler is believed to be the last surviving Tuskegee Airman in Rhode Island.
WJAR-TV

An American trailblazer who served his country even in the face of adversity is hoping you'll help him celebrate his 100th birthday.

Ret. Sgt. Victor Butler is among the Black pilots and airmen who made history fighting in World War II. WJAR-TV reports he is believed to be the last surviving Tuskegee Airman in Rhode Island.

Butler served as a mechanic in Tuskegee, Alabama, working on the legendary planes while dealing with racism, the report says.

"Being in Tuskegee, Alabama, it wasn't very acceptable to white people for Black soldiers to be walking around," he told the news station.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While Butler is decorated with awards, coins and many accomplishments, he's hoping people across the country can send him a birthday card to celebrate his big day on May 21.

"Oh, I'll read every one of them," Butler said.

If you would like to send Butler a birthday card, mail it to:

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Updates: EU Calls Russia's Gas Cut-Off ‘Blackmail'; Fighting Continues in Eastern Ukraine

Twitter 60 mins ago

Twitter Abuse Victims Fear Musk's Plans, But May Not Quit

Victor W. Butler
C/O Gary Butler
P.O. box. 3523
Cranston, RI 02910

This article tagged under:

Tuskegee AirmenRhode Island
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us