Twinkle Twinkle, Big Tractor: A Calistoga Tradition Rolls On

What to Know The 25th Annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade is on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Free to see

Fifty festively decorated vehicles, including several tractors and pieces of farm machinery, will roll down Lincoln Avenue

A PARADE FLOAT? It can encompass so many fanciful notions, and moving parts, and happy human riders, and signs that pay homage to local businesses. Floats also come in a variety of sizes and shapes, with some on-the-go displays taking up several car lengths and other floats stretching higher, to the sky. But what we rarely see as we find some curb and anticipate the parade's thrilling start, are tractors, the iconic machines that play such an important part on a farm. There is a Golden State city that pays homage to the fantastic farm machinery found its region by inviting people with tractors to a grand and glittery parade. But the tractor owners aren't there just to watch; they're the celebrated stars of the show.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

CALISTOGA... is this magical place we speak of, and one of the wine country town's best-known bashes, the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade, will merrily mark its 25th anniversary in 2021. It all happens on the first Saturday of December, and, nope, you won't need a ticket. Enjoying the parade is free, but, of course, viewing spots along Lincoln Avenue, the power-driven procession's main route, can fill up on the early side. Spectators should prepare to "... be dazzled by the whimsical sights and sounds as 50 unique tractors, floats and farm equipment dance through downtown Calistoga." And good to know? The parade has rolled in the rain before, much like a hard-working tractor so often does.

BUT WAIT: There are more holiday high jinks afoot in the charming hamlet. Visitors can search for 25 tractors, of the toy variety, around town, and the prizes are sweet: Sweatshirts and passports to Winter in the Wineries are two of the goodies you might leave with if you find one of the not-so-big tractors. Find out more, and check out the other cheery doings happening around Calistoga in December, now.