Mike Lindell

Twitter Permanently Bans My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell

Twitter decided to ban Mike Lindell, a Trump supporter who insists the presidential election was rigged, due to “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy

By Zen Soo

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks as President Donald Trump listens
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Twitter has permanently banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s account after he continued to perpetuate the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Twitter decided to ban Lindell, who founded bedding company My Pillow, due to “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy, a spokesperson said in a statement. The policy was implemented last September and is targeted at fighting disinformation.

It was not immediately clear which posts by Lindell on Twitter triggered the suspension of his account.

U.S. & World

tornado 1 hour ago

Tornado Leaves Several Injured, Buildings Damaged in Alabama

coronavirus pandemic 3 hours ago

Virus Updates: Vaccine Tourism on the Rise in US

Lindell, a Trump supporter, has continued to insist that the presidential election was rigged even after U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has begun.

Major retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s have said that they would stop carrying My Pillow’s products, Lindell previously said.

Lindell is also facing potential litigation from Dominion Voting Systems for claiming that their voting machines played a role in alleged election fraud. He had also urged Trump to declare martial law in Minnesota to obtain its ballots and overturn the election.

Following the storming of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, Twitter has banned over 70,000 accounts for sharing misinformation. Trump, who had urged on the mob, has also had his account permanently suspended.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mike LindellTwitter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment California Live
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us