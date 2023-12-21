Crime and Courts

Two 10-year-old boys killed after father flees from Wisconsin deputies, officials say

Two other children, the driver and his girlfriend were injured when the vehicle crashed after the driver sped away from a traffic stop, officials said.

Two 10-year-old Wisconsin boys were killed when their father sped away from a traffic stop, was chased and then crashed late Wednesday, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said.

Two other children and the driver, the boys' father, were in critical condition, officials said.

A sheriff’s deputy pulled the driver over around 11:49 p.m. for speeding and having no plates, and the driver briefly stopped before he sped away, the sheriff’s department said.

There was a pursuit, and the vehicle crashed in a town around 11 miles away, the department said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The sheriff’s department said the vehicle crashed on its own, without a collision with law enforcement.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us