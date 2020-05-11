Two Feuding Texas Families Shoot at Each Other, Leaving Six Wounded

Six people, including a 5-year-old girl, were shot on Mother's Day when men from two families in Texas started firing in the culmination of what police believe was an ongoing feud, according to NBC News.

One Katy man armed with a handgun and another armed with a shotgun exchanged gunfire and "ended up striking a number of individuals," Harris County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joe Ambriz told reporters late Sunday. The four victims who were hit were all female, one of whom is 5 years old. The men also struck each other, Ambriz said.

All six people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were brought to area hospitals.

Earlier in the night, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter that deputies were responding to the scene where "members from two families possibly opened fire on one another" at about 9:15 p.m.

