Two Flights From Wuhan, China Expected to Land at California Military Bases

What to Know Kalitta Air Flight 373: Departed Wuhan, China at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday (China time) -- estimated landing time 3:45 a.m. Wednesday (California time)

Kalitta Air Flight 375: Departed Wuhan China at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday (China time) -- estimated landing time 4:17 a.m. (California time)

Two planes have departed Wuhan, China en route to the United States, according to a U.S. State Department spokesperson, and are expected to land at military bases in California Wednesday morning.

Both flights, Kalitta Air flights 373 and 375, were contracted by the U.S. Government to bring U.S. citizens stuck in China amid the coronavirus outbreak back to the United States.

Flightradar24, a global flight tracking service, says the planes are en route to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside. The final destination of either plane has not been announced, but the base confirmed to NBC News it won't receive either flight.

There are about 500 combined passengers on the two planes. Two more flights with about 500 more passengers are expected to leave Wuhan by Thursday.

The Pentagon chose four U.S. military bases to accommodate nearly 1,000 American passengers. MCAS Miramar in San Diego and Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield were among them. The other two selected are the 168th Regiment Regional Training Institute in Fort Carson, Colorado and Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas.

"In support of Health and Human Services, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will be temporarily housing American citizens in the process of returning from China," MCAS Miramar said in a press release Saturday.

The Department of Health and Human Services will determine which flight(s) is sent to MCAS Miramar, the base told NBC 7.

San Diego mother Yanjun Wei and her 1 and 3-year-old children will board one of the four planes. The family traveled to China to celebrate the Lunar New Year with relatives but became stuck when the virus broke.

Once the planes land in the U.S., passengers will be quarantined for 14 days. Nearly 200 Americans are already being quarantined at March Air Reserve Base after being evacuated from Wuhan.

None of the Americans being housed at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside have shown signs of illness, but it can take up to two weeks for someone who is infected to get sick.

The viral outbreak began in China, where the death toll rose to 259 on Saturday. More than 11,900 people have been infected with the coronavirus globally, the vast majority of them on the Chinese mainland.

An order signed last Friday by President Donald Trump temporarily bars entry to foreign nationals who have traveled to China within the last 14 days, with the exception of immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents.