Two Florida Women Attack Man With Glitter, Face Felony Charges

Two women are facing felony charges for throwing containers of glitter at a Pinellas County, Florida man and breaking into his apartment.

Kaitlin O’Donovan, 27, and Sarah Franks, 24, arrived at the man’s Clearwater apartment shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, according to an arrest affidavit. The pair began arguing with the man on Fairwood Avenue as he was standing on his fenced-in balcony.

The argument escalated and both women started throwing containers of glitter at the man, “striking him in the upper torso and head.” The nature of the argument was unknown.

Franks then climbed over the balcony fence and started striking the man with more containers of glitter, according to the affidavit.

Franks then unlocked the man’s front door so O’Donovan could enter the apartment. More glitter was thrown at the man and Franks fled the apartment in her car.

Authorities eventually traced Franks’ vehicle back to her Seville Boulevard home. Police said glitter was observed inside the vehicle and the car was “still warm to the touch.”

The arrest affidavit also said Franks broke a window as she was leaving the apartment, leading to an extra misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

Both women were arrested and are facing charges of felony burglary with assault or battery.