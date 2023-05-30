Two Magical Exhibits Just Opened at This Ethereal Light Experience in Paso Robles

What to Know "Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio" in Paso Robles

The evening experience, which features thousands of lights dotting the wine country hills, opened to worldwide acclaim in 2019

"Gone Fishing" and "Fireflies," two new illuminated exhibits, just debuted in May 2023; "Field of Light" and "Light Towers" remain on view

Life's ups and downs are to be expected, but finding ways to connect with imagination, peace, joy, and light has a wonderful way of sanding the edges of our day-to-day challenges.

But how to find ethereal outlets, those light-filled experiences that provide a beautiful bridge to something serene?

Such an uplifting bridge exists in Paso Robles, where "Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio" is on view.

The expansive outdoor installation debuted in 2019 with the solar-powered "Field of Light," an aptly named exhibit due to thousands of glowing orbs, dots of brightness blanketing numerous hillsides.

"Light Towers," which also boasts a perfect name, soon debuted at the dazzling destination. The pieces are saturated with a spectrum of rich hues and "Sensorio" guests have been known to linger at length to observe the otherworldly artworks changing color.

Now two new exhibits have debuted in time for summer 2023: "Gone Fishing" and "Fireflies." These newcomers add another half-acre onto the sizable starlit space, so be sure to slip into your comfiest walking shoes before heading to "Sensorio" to check out the fresh and flickering wonders.

Eager for a luminous look at the new exhibits? Twinkle twinkle: Shimmery snapshots may be found below.

"Gone Fishing," with its pole-like parts, "offers a playful interpretation of an introspective pastime." (photo: Brandon Stier Photography)

"Fireflies" finds its flickerful inspiration in "Kim" by Rudyard Kipling and "Siddhartha" by Herman Hesse, two of artist Bruce Munro's favorite books.

Featuring over 9,700 "flickering points of light," "Fireflies" is a striking sight, especially when framed by the trees and night sky.