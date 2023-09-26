Two Minnesota children dead, two others injured after SUV hits Amish buggy

Two children died and two others were injured after an Amish buggy collided with a car in southern Minnesota Monday morning.

An SUV traveling southbound on a county road hit the two-wheeled horse-drawn buggy with the four children inside, Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge told NBC Rochester affiliate KTTC.

The two children killed were 7 and 11 years old. The two injured are 9 and 13 years old. The four were siblings from Stewartville, a town northwest of the crash.

The two injured children were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials identified the driver of the SUV as a 35-year-old Minnesota woman.

According to KTTC, no charges have been filed.