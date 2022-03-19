aircraft

At Least Five People Injured After Aircraft Crashes in the Angeles National Forest

An air ambulance was requested for at least two people trapped, according to authorities.

By Staff Reports

At least five people were injured after an an LA Sheriff's Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said.

An air ambulance was requested for at least two people were transported to a trauma center, according to authorities.

The crash occurred near Highway 39 and East Fork Road.

No other information was immediately available. NBC4 is working to confirm whether reports that it was a Los Angeles Sheriff's Department helicopter that crashed are accurate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

