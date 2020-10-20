Houston

Officer Killed, 1 Wounded After Shooting at Houston Apartment Complex

shooting investigation
NBC 5 News/KPRC-TV

A veteran police officer was killed and another officer wounded after a shooting Tuesday morning at a Houston-area apartment complex, officials say.

Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of the force, was fatally wounded in the shooting on Houston's southwest side, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporters at a news conference outside Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The second officer, identified as Courtney Waller, was shot in his arm but is expected to recover.

A suspect, Elmer Manzano, is in custody and was hospitalized after the shooting with injuries that were not life-threatening, Acevedo said.

shooting investigation
NBC 5 News/KPRC-TV
Houston police investigate after two police officers are reportedly shot Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, 2020.

The incident started as a disturbance call at about 8 a.m., KPRC-TV reported. Officers arrived on the scene at an apartment building in the 2600 block of Holly Hall around 9:20 a.m.

U.S. & World

Google 7 hours ago

Justice Dept. Files Landmark Antitrust Case Against Google

CDC 2 hours ago

CDC Guidance for Public Transit: Wear a Mask on Planes, Trains and Ride-Sharing Automobiles

At about 10 a.m., Houston police said that SWAT was being dispatched to deal with a person who may be barricaded inside the residence. At about 10:30 a.m., Acevedo tweeted that a person had been taken into custody without further incident.

u003cstrongu003eDownload our free NBC DFW mobile app for u003ca rel=u0022noreferrer noopeneru0022 href=u0022https://apps.apple.com/app/id331805052u0022 target=u0022_blanku0022u003eiOSu003c/au003e or u003ca rel=u0022noreferrer noopeneru0022 href=u0022https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nbcuni.nbcots.nbcdfw.androidu0026amp;u0026amp;u0022 target=u0022_blanku0022u003eAndroidu003c/au003e to get the latestu003c/strongu003e breaking news and weather coverage.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information.

This article tagged under:

HoustonHouston policeArt Acevedo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us