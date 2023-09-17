fentanyl

Two suspects charged with murder in death of 1-year-old following alleged fentanyl exposure at NYC daycare

Police arrested Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, and Grei Mendez, 36

News 4

A man and a woman have been arrested on murder charges after a baby died and three other children were hospitalized following suspected exposure to opioids at a Bronx daycare center on Friday, police said.

In addition to the murder charges, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, and Grei Mendez, 36, were arrested Saturday night on multiple counts of manslaughter, assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance and narcotic drug and endangering the welfare of a child after 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici died and three other kids were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl at the Bronx daycare center, police said.

Brito's and Mendez's relationship to the daycare was not immediately apparent, and police did not immediately respond to a question seeking clarification.

