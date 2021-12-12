U.S. Coast Guard Has Suspended Search For Woman Overboard on Carnival Cruise

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for the woman who went overboard on a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Mexico early Saturday morning. She was not found.

"After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending

additional information,'' the USCG announced on Twitter at 10:36 a.m. Sunday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

FINAL UPDATE: After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending additional information. USCG conducted first light searches this morning off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico with negative results. USCG assets are transiting back to U.S. waters. — USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) December 12, 2021

Security camera footage captured the woman, believed to be in her 20s, falling overboard around 3:30 a.m. The incident was reported 35 miles off the Mexican coast, near Ensenada.

That ship, the Carnival Miracle, docked in the Carnival Cruise terminal in Long Beach on Sunday morning.

Another passenger, Josh Zufelt, said passengers were awoken around 3:15 a.m. by an announcement on the ship's PA system: "Man Overboard."

According to Zufelt, rescue efforts began shortly after.

The Southern California U.S. Coast Guard announced on Twitter on Saturday that they were working to locate the woman, alongside a USCG helicopter crew based in San Diego and the Mexican navy.