Oil & Gas

U.S. gas prices hit 8-month high, national average climbs to $3.71 per gallon

The national average price climbed to $3.71 Thursday, more than $0.13 higher than a week prior and the highest level since November.

By Rob Wile | NBC News

Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. gas prices hit an eight-month high Thursday amid rising oil prices.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded climbed to $3.71 Thursday, data from AAA showed. That's more than $0.13 higher than a week prior and the highest level since November.

In 16 states, gas prices are up by at least $0.15 cents in the past week alone — with prices up $0.20 or more in Florida, Iowa and Indiana.

The move higher follows a surge in oil prices, which have climbed more than $10 a barrel over the past month to a three-month high of more than $80.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

That increase, in turn, has come in response to production cuts by OPEC nations and the impact of outages at U.S. refineries, both of which are related to intense summer heat.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Oil & GasInflation
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us