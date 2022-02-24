U.S. Nonprofit Evacuates First Group of Americans From Ukraine

A U.S. nonprofit that evacuated Americans from Kabul is now helping U.S. citizens and residents flee Ukraine, with its first busload of 23 evacuees now en route to a country on Ukraine's western border.

According to Project Dynamo, the bus left for the border at 8 a.m. local time, or 1 a.m. U.S. Eastern time.

“They are currently traversing the Ukrainian countryside and trying to make their way to an American embassy in a neighboring country,” said James Judge, a spokesman for Project Dynamo. “The evacuation began minutes after our team on the ground physically felt the nearby explosions in Kyiv last night.”

Project Dynamo was co-founded by Bryan Stern and named after the British evacuation of Dunkirk in 1940. Stern, a former government employee who now runs a consulting firm in Tampa, says he formed Dynamo in the middle of the U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan in August. His group has helped thousands of people leave that country, a process that continues.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

Ukraine was once part of the Soviet Union, and is now a buffer between Russia and European members of NATO, a military alliance led by the U.S. Sky News security and defense editor Deborah Haynes explains more about tensions in Ukraine and how negotiations are going between the U.S. and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.