UK inflation rate drops more than expected to 3.9% in November

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Economists polled by Reuters had expected a decline in the headline consumer price index to 4.4%, after the 4.6% annual reading of October surprised to the downside by dropping to a two-year low.
  • The Office for National Statistics said the largest downward contributions came from transport, recreation and culture, and food and non-alcoholic beverages.

LONDON — U.K. inflation fell by more than expected in to hit 3.9% in November, in the lowest annual reading since September 2021.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a modest decline in the headline consumer price index to 4.4%, after the 4.6% annual reading of October surprised to the downside by dropping to a two-year low.

Month-on-month, headline CPI fell by 0.2%, compared to a consensus forecast of a 0.1% increase.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Core CPI — which excludes volatile food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices — came in at an annual 5.1%, well below a 5.6% forecast.

The Office for National Statistics said the largest downward contributions came from transport, recreation and culture, and food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The Bank of England last week maintained a hawkish tone as it kept its main interest rate unchanged at 5.25%. The Monetary Policy Committee reiterated that policy is "likely to need to be restrictive for an extended period of time."

U.S. & World

AirBnB 2 mins ago

Airbnb admits misleading Australian customers by charging in US dollars instead of local currency

Crime and Courts 3 hours ago

‘Master of disguise' who eluded authorities after girlfriend found dead in Tijuana now in custody

The central bank ended a run of 14 straight interest rate hikes in September, as policymakers looked to wrestle inflation back down towards the Bank's 2% target from a 41-year high of 11.1% in October 2022.

Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us