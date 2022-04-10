Russia Ukraine War

UK Says Russia Trying to Boost Troop Numbers

Russian military’s efforts to “generate more fighting power” also include trying to recruit from breakaway region in Moldova that borders Ukraine

Britain’s Ministry of Defense says that Russia’s armed forces are seeking to respond to mounting losses by boosting troop numbers with personnel who had been discharged from military service since 2012.

In an intelligence update on Twitter, the ministry also said Sunday that the Russian military’s efforts to “generate more fighting power” also include trying to recruit from Trans-Dniester, a breakaway region in Moldova that borders Ukraine.

Russia maintains some 1,500 troops in the region, which is not internationally recognized.

