UK Says Russian Invasion Slowed by Resistance in Ukraine

Britain says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been slowed by strong Ukrainian resistance.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said fighting in the capital, Kyiv, was so far confined to “very isolated pockets of Russian special forces and paratroopers.”

He said that “the main armored columns approaching Kyiv are still some way off.”

He said: “It looks like the Russian plan is nowhere near running to schedule. I think that will be a great cause of concern for President Putin and rather points to the fact that there was a lot of hubris in the Russian plan and that he may be awfully advised.”

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.