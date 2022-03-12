Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine Launches Another Humanitarian Corridor Effort for Mariupol, Other Areas

Attempts prior have been disrupted by continued Russian shelling

Ukraine launched another effort to open humanitarian corridors from several areas, including the besieged city of Mariupol where residents are trapped without water or food.

Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said in a video posted to Telegram that she hoped civilians could be evacuated from several cities, towns and villages,

Previous attempts have been disrupted by Russian shelling.

The routes included one between Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia, with authorities once again hoping to get thousands of people out and aid into the strategic port city.

They also included a number of areas around Kyiv, as Russian forces step up their attempts to encircle the capital.

