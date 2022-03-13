chernobyl

Ukraine Says Chernobyl Power Line Restored But Staff Fatigue Wears On

The International Atomic Energy Agency played down concerns, saying it saw little risk of the pools containing the spent fuel overheating even without electricity

By Staff and wire reports

Ukraine said Sunday it had restored a broken power line to the Chernobyl power plant, the scene of a nuclear meltdown in 1986, which is held by Russian troops.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that “heroes” from the national power grid company managed to restore the connection. The power is used to run pumps that keep spent nuclear fuel cool to prevent radiation leaks.

Ukraine said Wednesday that power had been cut to the site and that there was enough diesel fuel to run on-site generators for 48 hours. The International Atomic Energy Agency played down concerns, saying it saw little risk of the pools containing the spent fuel overheating even without electricity.

But the IAEA also warned that Ukrainian staff at the facility had ceased performing repairs and maintenance of equipment, partly because of ongoing "physical and psychological fatigue after working non-stop for nearly three weeks."

Belarus said Thursday it had set up an emergency power line to Chernobyl from its nearby border.

