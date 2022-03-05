Russia-Ukraine War

UN Agency Says Ukraine Exodus Reaches 1.45 Million

The number is still expected to rise

Ukraine conflict - Polish-Ukrainian border
picture alliance

The International Organization for Migration says the number of people who have left Ukraine since fighting began has now reached 1.45 million.

The U.N. migration agency, citing figures from government ministries in countries where they have arrived, said Saturday that 787,300 of them went to Poland. Some 228,700 fled to Moldova, 144,700 to Hungary, 132,600 to Romania and 100,500 to Slovakia.

The IOM said that nationals of 138 countries have crossed Ukraine’s borders into neighboring nations.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine War
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us