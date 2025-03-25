air travel

United Airlines flight diverts after pilot forgets passport

Passengers were given meal vouchers and compensation for the inconvenience.

Over the weekend, a flight that was leaving the Los Angeles International Airport had to divert after the pilot forgot their passport.

The United Airlines flight was headed for Shanghai, China.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The plane, which was carrying about 270 people, had to land at San Francisco International Airport at around 5 p.m. local time on Saturday.

A new crew came on board so the plane could continue to its destination.

The airline said that the customers were provided with meal vouchers and compensation for the inconvenience.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

air travel
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us