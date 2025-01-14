O'Hare Airport

United Airlines plane struck a coyote during takeoff at Chicago's O'Hare Airport

According to United, Flight 1727 was forced to return to the airport Sunday after its landing gear struck a coyote during takeoff

By NBC Chicago

NBC Universal, Inc.

A United Airlines flight struck a coyote while attempting to take off from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport over the weekend, the airline confirmed Tuesday.

According to United, Flight 1727 was forced to return to the airport Sunday after its landing gear struck a coyote during takeoff.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The plane, a Boeing 737 MAX 9 carrying 167 passengers and six crew members, was removed for examination after the incident.

"We arranged for another plane to take our customers to their destination later that afternoon," United told NBC Chicago in a statement.

It's one of a string of incidents involving coyotes in Chicago this week.

On Monday, viral video captured the moment a coyote was pulled out from behind a shelf in a Humboldt Park Aldi store.

Experts noted that January through March is coyote mating season, "which often leads to increased activity and sightings as they search for mates and establish territories."

"While coyotes are generally not a threat to humans, it’s always best to avoid interaction and for people to secure food sources to minimize encounters," animal control stated.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

O'Hare Airport
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us