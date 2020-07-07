California

University of California System Names First Black President

Dr. Michael Drake was chancellor of the University of California, Irvine from 2005 to 2014 and went on to become president at The Ohio State University

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

The University of California system has named Dr. Michael Drake to replace Janet Napolitano and become its first Black president.

A physician, Drake was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Board of Regents. He enters the president’s office as campus budgets are being slashed and campus life upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Drake was chancellor at the University of California, Irvine from 2005 to 2014, when the university increased the number of applicants for undergraduate admission by more than 90% and added new programs in law, public health, pharmaceutical sciences and nursing science.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 20 hours ago

Virus Updates: WHO Says Airborne Transmission Evidence Not Yet ‘Definitive'; DeVos Pushes Reopening Schools

schools 8 hours ago

Trump Pushes State, Local Leaders to Reopen Schools in Fall

Drake went on to become president at The Ohio State University before he retired from that position last month. Prior to UC Irvine, he served as vice chancellor for health affairs for the University of California system.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

California
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us