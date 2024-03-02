University of Maryland suspends fraternities and sororities pending investigation

The University of Maryland has ordered fraternities and sororities on campus to suspend social and recruitment activities after the school received multiple reports of unsafe activities.

A letter sent Friday from university officials to fraternity and sorority presidents informing them of the suspension did not describe the alleged misconduct as hazing but instead referred to “activities that have threatened the safety and well-being of members of the University community.”

The suspension applies to all organizations affiliated with the College Park campus' Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council, which represent 21 fraternities and 16 sororities, respectively.

The letter says the suspension will be in place indefinitely while an investigation takes place. Fraternities and sororities are barred from any contact with new or prospective members, and barred from hosting any events where alcohol is present, according to the letter.

The action at Maryland comes just days after the University of Virginia suspended its Kappa Sigma chapter after an alleged hazing incident Feb. 21. In addition to the Kappa Sigma suspension, the university's Interfraternity Council imposed a three-week suspension on all of its chapters “as a commitment to anti-hazing efforts and out of respect for the ongoing situation.”

News outlets reported the Kappa Sigma chapter at Virginia was suspended after a pledge who had been drinking heavily fell down a staircase and hit his head, leading to his hospitalization.

In Virginia, the 2021 death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student, Adam Oakes, after a fraternity hazing incident resulted in passage of anti-hazing legislation and a nearly $1 million settlement payment from the university to Oakes' family.