UPS Driver Killed in Santee Plane Crash Memorialized With Ocean Beach Sand Castle

A memorial was held in Ocean Beach Sunday for the local UPS driver who was killed when a plane crashed and hit his truck in Santee. Steve Krueger and the pilot both died in the crash, nearly one year ago.

Relatives and friends of Krueger spent most of the day on Sunday working on a huge sand sculpture. Loved ones, young and old, built a sand sculpture that captures the things Krueger was passionate about.

"Steve was all about, one: UPS, all about water skiing and snow skiing. We’re going to have a UPS truck towing a water skier. Mammoth Mountain in the background. And OB, because he loved OB," said Jeffrey Krueger, Steve's brother.

Steve Krueger’s former neighbor, Wendy Adelstein, helped bring people together to build the sand sculpture.

“It’s great seeing everyone get together to remember Steve in a happy way because last year there were just a lot of tears. Not that there aren’t tears now, but we’re celebrating him today,” said Adelstein.

Krueger worked for UPS for more than three decades. He was making deliveries in Santee last year when a small plane crashed into a residential area. The plane hit Krueger’s delivery truck and destroyed two homes.

“I just can’t believe it because he just had one more year before retirement. What are the chances of that happening? It’s been a shock to the neighborhood,” said Jim Leutkemeyer, Krueger’s neighbor.

Luetkemeyer said Krueger had a positive attitude and was always willing to help his neighbors.

“I’ve lost a very good friend,” said Leutkemeyer.

Through the loss, loved ones were able to create a touching tribute on the sand. They're also moving forward with a permanent memorial bench for Krueger. The plan is to build it along the waterfront near Robb Field in Ocean Beach.

“It has brought a lot of people together. It’s heartwarming. There’s a lot more good in the world than there is bad,” said Jeffrey Krueger.

Friends and family said the permanent memorial for Steve Krueger should be finished within the next several months.