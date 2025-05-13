US, China make deal to slash tariffs for 90 days

Monday was a huge day for stocks after a new trade deal launched the market into one of its biggest rallies in recent history.

Amid the news that President Donald Trump had delayed the biggest tariffs between U.S. and China for 90 days, the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw the second biggest one day gain in its history.

But for many consumers and investors, they said that while they are happy about the boom, they worry if the next bust is just a day away.

