Economy

US, China make deal to slash tariffs for 90 days

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Monday was a huge day for stocks after a new trade deal launched the market into one of its biggest rallies in recent history.

Amid the news that President Donald Trump had delayed the biggest tariffs between U.S. and China for 90 days, the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw the second biggest one day gain in its history.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

But for many consumers and investors, they said that while they are happy about the boom, they worry if the next bust is just a day away.

Scott Budman has more in the video above.

Trump Administration 18 hours ago

US and China agree to pause tariffs; Trump takes first trip abroad

Trump Administration May 9

Trump floats cutting China tariffs to 80% ahead of weekend meeting

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Economy
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us