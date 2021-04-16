Paul Manafort

US Has New Intel That Manafort Friend Kilimnik Gave Trump Campaign Data to Russia

On Thursday the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Kilimnik and for the first time said he passed along the data to Russian intelligence services

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The U.S. intelligence community has developed new information about Konstantin Kilimnik, whom they call a Russian spy, that leads them to believe the associate of ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort passed internal Trump campaign polling and strategy information to Russian intelligence services, two U.S. officials say.

On Thursday the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Kilimnik and for the first time said he passed along the data to Russian intelligence services.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

That new detail, part of a factsheet released by Treasury, was not included in the 2019 report by special counsel Robert Mueller, who was tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. & World

shooting 19 hours ago

Police ID Gunman in Mass Shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Facility

Joe Biden 7 hours ago

Biden Keeps Trump's Record-Low Cap on Refugees

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Paul ManafortDonald TrumpRussiaKonstantin Kilimnik
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us