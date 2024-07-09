US marshals protecting Justice Sotomayor shoot teen after DC carjacking attempt

U.S. marshals on Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s D.C. security detail shot and wounded an 18-year-old early Friday after the teen tried to carjack a marshal, authorities say.

D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department gave an account of what happened at about 1:15 a.m. Friday in Northwest. The marshals were on Sotomayor's security detail, law enforcement sources told NBC Washington on Tuesday.

The marshals were parked in separate vehicles when Kentrell Flowers, 18, of Southeast, got out of a vehicle, approached a marshal and pointed a handgun at him “in an apparent attempt to carjack him,” police said in a statement.

The marshal drew his gun and fired several shots. A second marshal got out of another vehicle and also opened fire.

Flowers was taken to a hospital with injuries that police described as non-life-threatening. The marshals were not hurt.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to NBC News that the marshals involved in the shooting were part of the unit protecting Supreme Court justices’ homes.

The suspect was charged with armed carjacking, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device. Information on his lawyer did not immediately appear in D.C. online court records.

An MPD investigation is underway. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

D.C. has seen a significant drop in carjackings, with a 46% decline this year so far, compared to the same period last year. U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves held a news conference Monday about how officials made progress.