USC

USC Settles Lawsuits With 80 Men Who Accused Doctor of Sexual Misconduct

The former students, many of them gay men, accused Dr. Dennis Kelly of misconduct over the course of two decades. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The University of Southern California settled lawsuits with 80 former students, many of them gay men, who accused a campus doctor of sexual misconduct over the course of two decades, officials said Friday.

The resolution marks a key point in holding USC "accountable for its failure to protect" students from Dr. Dennis Kelly, according to attorney Mikayla Kellogg, whose firm represented 57 of the 80 male plaintiffs.

Kelly insisted he did not improperly touch any students.

"I am glad that the complaints have been dismissed and to put this matter behind me," he said in statement to NBC News. "I did nothing wrong."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

USC
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us