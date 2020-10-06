‘Utterly Terrifying': Maryland Woman Survives Bear Attack

A Frederick County, Maryland, woman says she thought she was going to die when a bear attacked her while she was taking a routine walk near her home in September.

"It was utterly terrifying," Renee Levow said.

Levow was walking her two dogs close by her home near Rum Springs Road in Myersville — a walk she had taken hundreds of times before.

But this time a black bear saw her dogs, came rushing out of the woods and then came after her.

"He stood up face to face with me with his claws out and I could've literally reached out and touched his nose. I saw claws, nose and eyes and they were literally right in my face," Levow said.

The bear left her with a serious injury to her right eye, a deep scratch across her scalp and she lost a portion of one ear.

"I was yelling and screaming and trying to look bigger and trying to deter everything that was going on. He had other plans," she said.

Levow said the bear bit her leg twice — and it got worse.

"I was literally like a rag doll. He turned me in the other direction. He bit me twice in the scalp, face and head," she said. "I rolled over and played dead. He sniffed me and kind of gruffed and growled a little bit and then I didn’t hear him anymore."

She said she laid still on the ground for about 10 minutes until she was sure the bear had gone away.

Levow suffered nerve damage in her face and her leg, and her recovery could take months.