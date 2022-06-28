Uvalde school shooting

Uvalde School Shooter's Grandmother Released From Hospital

Celia “Sally” Gonzales, 66, was shot in the face at her home by her grandson

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The grandmother of the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school was released from the hospital, officials said Tuesday.

Celia “Sally” Gonzales, 66, was shot in the face at her home by her grandson before he opened fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. Gonzales was able to call for help and was taken by helicopter to San Antonio’s University Hospital.

She arrived in critical condition and was later upgraded to good condition.

President Joe Biden delivered an address to the country Thursday night, following the mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas. Here’s the full speech.
