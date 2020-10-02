Van Nuys

Police Search for Man Who Tried to Rape Woman as She Slept Next to Her Husband

"The suspect then walked into the victim's bedroom, where she was sleeping alongside her husband,'' police said.

Los Angeles police headquarter in downtown Los Angeles.
Police Friday circulated a composite drawing of a man wanted for allegedly entering a Van Nuys home and trying to sexually assault a woman.

The crime occurred on Aug. 24 about 1:15 a.m., when the attacker entered the victim's home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The address was not disclosed.

"While inside the residence, the suspect entered a bedroom where two of the victim's minor children slept,'' police said in a statement. "He turned on the lights, then turned them off and exited the room. This awakened one of the children.

"The suspect then walked into the victim's bedroom, where she was sleeping alongside her husband,'' police said. "The suspect touched the victim's legs and then attempted to remove her shorts as he climbed on top of her. The victim woke up, screamed and kicked the suspect off her. The victim's husband woke up, then pushed the suspect out of the apartment.''

The man was described as 30-35 years of age, with short dark hair and a mustache. He spoke with an Armenian accent.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 818-374-9500; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

