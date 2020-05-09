Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant Files Claim Against Sheriff’s Department Over Photos of Crash Site

The claim -- a precursor to a lawsuit -- also faults the department's response to the scandal.

By City News Service

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

The widow of former Lakers star Kobe Bryant has filed a claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for allegedly sharing unauthorized photos of the scene of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter and seven others.

Vanessa Bryant filed her claim on Friday, alleging that Sheriff Alex Villanueva personally assured her that deputies were securing the crash site to ensure her privacy, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff's deputies were at the scene snapping cell-phone photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches," the claim states, according to the Times. "As the department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the crash site. Rather, the deputies took photos for their own personal purposes."

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 22 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Public Health Expert Warns Virus Isn’t Going Away; Mother’s Day From Afar

Ahmaud Arbery 2 hours ago

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Says She Was Shocked But Relieved About Arrests

The claim -- a precursor to a lawsuit -- also faults the department's response to the scandal.

The sheriff's department did not comment on the claim, but officials said their internal affairs case is still being investigated.

In March, the department's civilian oversight panel -- at Villanueva's urging -  agreed to examine the agency's policies on taking photographs at crime and accident scenes in response to the controversy.

"We accepted the invitation ... and look forward to working with the sheriff on this," Patti Giggans, the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission chairwoman, told the Los Angeles Times.

Villanueva has admitted that eight deputies were involved in taking and sharing photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and other victims at the scene of the crash in Calabasas, and that he ordered the photos to be destroyed.

"That was my number one priority, to make sure those photos no longer existed,'' Villanueva told NBC4.

The deputies involved are facing possible disciplinary action.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Kobe BryantVanessa BryantKobe Bryant Death
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us