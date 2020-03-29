California

Vehicle Access Closed for All California State Parks Due to Coronavirus

By Shahan Ahmed

Getty Images

Don't drive to a state park any time soon, the California Department of Parks and Recreation effectively said Sunday in a press release.

California State Parks announced that it is closing vehicle access to all 280 state parks due to the coronavirus outbreak, after many state parks experienced surges of visitors on Saturday.

The department said the surges made it "impossible to implement appropriate social/physical distancing practices" which have been ordered by the governor and are in effect statewide.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 12 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Cases Near 125K With Almost 2,200 Deaths

coronavirus 22 hours ago

Locked Up: No Masks, Sanitizer as Virus Spreads Behind Bars

Prior to Sunday's announcement, the department had already closed all campgrounds, museums and visitor centers, along with canceling all events, the department said in a statement. Also, California State Parks had already closed vehicle traffic at certain parks and beaches and fully closed others.

The department did not provide a timeline for how long the temporary closures would be in place.

This article tagged under:

Californiacoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us