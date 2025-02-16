New Hampshire

Venomous snake found in banana shipment at New Hampshire grocery store

The animal was rehomed at a Massachusetts organization that houses reptiles.

By Marc Fortier

NH Fish and Game Department

A venomous snake was found in a banana shipment at a New Hampshire grocery store on Saturday, according to state wildlife officials.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a Facebook post Sunday that one of their conservation officers responded to an unnamed local grocery store in southern New Hampshire on Saturday after employees discovered an "unwanted hitchhiker" in a shipment of bananas.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The "hitchhiker" turned out to be an Ornate Cat-eyed Snake, a mildly venomous snake species native to Ecuador, the fish and game department said. They said it was unharmed and rehomed with Rainforest Reptile Shows in Massachusetts.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us