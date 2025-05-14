California couple and adult daughter charged with torture, abuse of 6 foster children

A Victorville, California, couple and their adult daughter who fostered children were charged Wednesday with child abuse and torture stemming from what authorities described as years of physical, emotional, and mental abuse.

Tina Marie Sheffield Key, 60, Kenneth Michael Key, 60, and daughter Kaitlynn Marresa Key, 23, were charged with six counts of torture -- one count for each of the six children in their care -- and one count of child abuse.

Arraignment is scheduled for May 15. It was not immediately clear whether the three suspects have an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Their arrests were announced Tuesday by the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, which said the children range in age from 4 to 16. They were booked at the Central Detention Center with bail set at $1 million.

In a complaint filed Wednesday, prosecutors said the children were subjected to years of abuse that included daily beatings and strangulation to the point of unconsciousness. Punishments included withholding food and water from the children for days, the district attorney's office said.

Details about what led to the suspects' arrests were not immediately available.

One neighbor, who identified himself only as "Junior," said the neighborhood was caught by surprise by the arrest.

"Seems like a normal family," he said. "I didn't see anything strange or heard any screaming from their house."

Anyone with information regarding the case was asked to contact authorities at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website.