Donald Trump

Video Appears to Show Trump Pretending to Conduct Band During National Anthem

An Instagram video appears to show Trump standing during the anthem and gesturing as though he were conducting a band

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Video appears to show President Donald Trump at a Super Bowl watch party on Sunday pretending to conduct the band as the national anthem played, NBC News reported.

The Miami Herald first reported on the video, which it said was an Instagram video. The Instagram "story" has since expired, as they typically last only 24 hours.

The video appears to show Trump standing during the anthem and gesturing as though he were conducting a band. Trump remains standing in the video shown by the Herald.

U.S. & World

Iowa caucuses 17 mins ago

‘Quality Checks’ Lead to Delays in Iowa Caucus Results

Dulos investigation 25 mins ago

’Fotis Was No Killer:’ Family of Fotis Dulos Releases Statement

Trump has in the past criticized NFL players who kneel during the anthem as disrespectful, including in 2018 when he said, "You have to stand proudly for the national anthem, or you shouldn't be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpSuper Bowl LIVNational Anthem
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us