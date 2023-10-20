Watch: Customers narrowly dodge BMW when it crashes into Brea smoke shop

Security camera video captured the frightening moment Thursday when a BMW driver crashed into an Orange County smoke shop.

An employee and two customers inside the Brea business in the 800 block of West Imperial Highway had little time to react when the car slammed through the entrance and came to a stop entirely inside the building.

A display case in Tobacco Buzz was pushed into one customer. Another customer had his back to the entrance and turned around just in time to see the car a few feet away and closing in.

"It's crazy," said owner Kevin Salma. "The car slammed into the shop. Everything happened in a quick second."

One person inside the building reported moderate injuries.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI. An employee said she appeared to pull up to a parking space when she apparently hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.