California

Video Shows Moments Man Tries to Kidnap 10-Year-Old Girl in California

“As a father, as a parent, this is literally your worst nightmare"

By Tony Shin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Murrieta, California father is warning fellow parents after a man tried to kidnap his daughter in an incident that was caught on camera.

Michael Angodung was playing volleyball with his daughter, Kassidy, in the driveway last Sunday and went inside to get some water. That brief period is all it took for the kidnapper to make his move.

The 10-year-old was bouncing the volleyball when the stranger stopped on the sidewalk and told her he wanted to see her shirt. Another neighbor’s camera picked up the audio.

“Hey, what is that shirt? Let me see that shirt,” the man told her.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The video then shows the man chasing Kassidy up the driveway, but she runs into her home, screaming that the man was trying to kidnap her. The man then quickly walks down the street and out of sight.

“As a father, as a parent, this is literally your worst nightmare,” Angodung said.

He said he called the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, but the suspect had already left the area.

U.S. & World

world news 40 mins ago

South Korea, US to Hold Massive Live-Fire Drill Near Border Despite North Korea‘s Protests

world news 2 hours ago

Mexico's Largest Active Volcano Coats Towns in Ash, Disrupts Flights Near Capital

Angodung said the officer he spoke with is in charge of the schools in the area, and it was the first time he heard of something similar happening around the neighborhood.

Angodung said he is grateful his daughter is physically OK, but the encounter has had a traumatic impact on her. These days, she has trouble sleeping and doesn’t want to walk or bike to school anymore.

Angodung is proud of the way Kassidy reacted under the circumstances, and he’s hoping other parents will talk to their kids about stranger danger and how to handle similar situations.

"I'm mad. I'm furious, I don't want any parent to go through this sort of trauma or any kid to undergo this trauma again, and I just want to make sure this guy is caught,” Angodung said.

This article tagged under:

Californiamurrieta
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us